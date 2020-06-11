MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Manitou Incline could reopen to hikers with a free reservation system, at least for the time being. The popular hiking spot at the base of Pikes Peak has been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Colorado Springs and the City of Manitou Springs are working together on the plan to reopen the Manitou Incline in accordance with recommended public health modifications. Those include measures to better ensure physical distancing.
The Manitou Springs City Council will hear a reopening proposal from Colorado Springs and a parking plan from Manitou Springs before moving forward.
The proposal outlines a free, online reservation system to allow a maximum of 45 hikers to access the Incline every 30 minutes. Hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hikers will check-in with an attendant before accessing the trail.
The proposal includes a hand-washing station and increased restroom maintenance. Physical distancing, personal hygiene and a face covering all encouraged.