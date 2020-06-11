DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies selected Douglas County pitcher Case Williams with the 110th overall pick on Thursday night.
“I’ve always been a Rockies fan, and I’m just super grateful for getting this opportunity to represent my hometown and bleed the purple,” said Williams.
Williams, who is committed to play college baseball at Santa Clara, admitted he was a bit surprised to hear his name called.
“It was pretty unexpected honestly, I watched last night and then went to bed not knowing that I would be in the situation I’m in now. It was just really exciting to see that.”
As for his future, Williams hasn’t made a decision as to whether or not he’ll sign with the Rockies, or go to college.
“Everything is so super crazy and unbelievable and I’m super grateful for the opportunity, so I’ll talk it over with my family and we’ll get that figured out.”