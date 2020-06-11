Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A mobile lab inside a van is helping University of Colorado Boulder researchers study the potency of marijuana. The CannaVan is helping researchers study the difference between the cannabis concentrates and those from the flower of the plant.
The latest study focused on 121 regular users before, during and after smoking. Researchers found the concentrates increase blood THC levels by twice as much but did not increase intoxication levels.
Balance and memory were immediately impaired after use but the intoxication faded within an hour.
The results were found after drawing blood, measuring moods and intoxication levels and testing cognitive functions directly after use and an hour later.