DENVER (CBS4) – As Denver businesses work to reopen, one family owned business suffered a terrible loss due to COVID-19, but has now reached a reopening milestone.
Turn of the Century Antiques on South Broadway put up its newly renovated sign. The sign was hand painted by sign maker Chuck Dorsey, and took 102 hours to renovate. It makes a fresh start of the 31-year-old business. The antique shop specializes in rare dolls, and is undergoing a complete renovation.
Store owner, Diane Hoffman, passed away on April 23rd due to coronavirus. After much soul searching, Hoffman’s daughter decided to carry on the mantle.
“We have a very rich family tradition here. And it brings me a lot of comfort to be surrounded by these walls where she had some of her very best days,” Rachel Hoffman told CBS4.
Turns of the Century Antiques is open by appointment right now. Hoffman is planning a grand reopening for November, in which she’ll hold a memorial for her mom.