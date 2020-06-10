



— The largest movie theater owner in the world is getting ready to re-open its doors. AMC Theatres says movie fans will be able to see films on the big screen starting next month. AMC has about a dozen theaters in the Denver metro area

“… soon, moviegoers around the world can once again enjoy the magic of movie theaters with their friends and family in a safe, welcoming environment,” AMC stated in a news release.

“Tenet” is scheduled to debut worldwide on July 17, and “Mulan” is scheduled to hit theaters July 24. Other films slated for the remainder of the year include: “Unhinged,” “Saint Maud,” “Antebellum,” “Spongebob Square Pants,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “A Quiet Place II,” “The King’s Man,” “Black Widow,” “Soul,” “Dune,” “West Side Story” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

AMC said it is consulting with “the best scientists and experts on how best to create a safe environment.”

“Personal protection equipment, cleaning protocols, limited theatre capacity, blocked seating, and other strategies are all being planned. We are especially looking at high tech solutions as well, to aid in our sanitization techniques including the use of electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and wherever possible upgraded MERV 13 air ventilation filters,” company officials stated.

The chain’s locations have been shut down since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Movie theaters are among the businesses hit hard by COVID-19. Last week AMC released a statement saying they had “substantial doubts about being able to stay afloat.” The company had a net loss of more than $2 billion during the first quarter.

AMC has approximately 1,000 theaters and 11,000 screens across the globe. The company has already reopened 10 theaters in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)