DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say 36-year-old Michael Close faces a first degree murder charge as well as an aggravated assault charge. It follows a shooting that shut down part of lower downtown Denver on Wednesday.
Police responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of North Huron Street in the Ballpark Neighborhood.
They say two people were shot; one woman was killed. The other victim was taken to the hospital where police say they are expected to survive.
Close was arrested in Jefferson County near Pine Junction. Further details about what led up to the shooting were not released.
A mugshot for Close has not been released.