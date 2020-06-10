CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say 36-year-old Michael Close faces a first degree murder charge as well as an aggravated assault charge. It follows a shooting that shut down part of lower downtown Denver on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

Police responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of North Huron Street in the Ballpark Neighborhood.

They say two people were shot; one woman was killed. The other victim was taken to the hospital where police say they are expected to survive.

(credit: CBS)

Close was arrested in Jefferson County near Pine Junction. Further details about what led up to the shooting were not released.

A mugshot for Close has not been released.

