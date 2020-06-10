Comments
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Popular Colorado mountain destination Maroon Bells will reopen to reservations next week. Visitors will be required to access the area by car or shuttle to due coronavirus restrictions.
On Monday, visitors will be able to make reservations online through the Aspen Chamber of Commerce.
Car reservations and shuttle reservations will be open for the end of June through July. The cost is $10 per car or $16 for a seat on the shuttle. The shuttle runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.