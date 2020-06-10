Comments
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A man wanted in a deadly shooting in Longmont has been arrested outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Police say Richard Martinez was involved in a murder on the morning of June 3.
Last Friday, New Mexico law enforcement agencies worked with Longmont police to track him down. After a pursuit, Martinez’s van was stopped and he ran from the scene.
Martinez, 33, was captured a short time later and taken into custody. He is suspected of first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Colorado.