LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lyons Fire Chief, J.J. Hoffman, resigned following a post on social media. He posted a comment on Facebook about using a fire hose on Black Lives Matter protesters in Denver.
The Lyons Fire Protection District Board of Directors posted on its website on Monday announcing the resignation.
“Chief Hoffman expressed to us that he felt it was in the best interests of the Lyons Fire Protection District for him to resign,” the post stated.
The board has started looking for a new chief.
The Daily Mail reports complaints about the Facebook comment were filed with State Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont. He then filed a complaint with the NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State Conference.
A biography for Hoffman states he is a fourth generation firefighter and was born in Colorado.
For the last 24 years, he served as a volunteer and paid firefighter.