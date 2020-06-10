



– Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say tolls on Interstate 25 in Northglenn and Thornton will be operational on Friday.

The north express lanes between 120th Avenue and E-470 are going to range between $1.05 and $2.25 depending on the time of day drivers with ExpressToll passes use them. Vehicles without a pass will pay more.

The express lanes will be free for motorcyclists and people with the HOV indicator selected on the ExpressToll pass who have three or more people in their cars.

Here are more details from CDOT about the express lanes:

– One toll will be charged for the whole section between 120th Avenue and E-470, no matter where the driver enters (or exits). Drivers will be charged a separate toll on the 120th Avenue to US 36 segment of the I-25 North Express Lanes.

Northbound travelers:

– There are three northbound entries: just south of 120th Avenue, at 128th Avenue and at 144th Avenue.

Southbound travelers:

– There are three southbound entries: just north of 144th Avenue, 128th Avenue, and just south of 120th Avenue.

-Entrances to the existing I-25 North Express Lanes are at US 36 and at 120th Avenue.

– Do not cross the solid white lines; enter and exit at the designated entrances and exits marked with a dashed white line.

– Carpoolers must have a Switchable HOV Transponder pass to ride the Express Lanes for free. Drivers should keep the transponder switched to the green “TOLL” option when traveling with fewer than three people in the car. When traveling in the HOV Express Lanes with three or more people, the transponder should be switched to the “HOV” option to travel for free.