GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) — With many people suffering from cabin fever after spending months at home, a new luxury resort in Colorado is getting a lot attention online. River Run in Granby proudly offers everything from basic tent camping to “glamping” in private mountain cottages with world-class amenities.
Amenities include:
- Summit Bar & Grill
- Glacier Lanes Mini Bowling Alley
- Apex Arcade
- Headwaters Tavern
- Elk Ridge Ballroom
- Sport court complex
- Playground
- Pool and three Jacuzzi Spas
- Massage and spa services
- Trading Post General Store
- Amphitheater
You can bring your RV, or rent a Conestoga wagon or Airstream trailer, or choose from several luxurious mountain cottages.
See more photos and learn more here.