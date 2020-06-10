BREAKING NEWSDeadly shooting in Ballpark neighborhood -- Denver police have suspect in custody
GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) — With many people suffering from cabin fever after spending months at home, a new luxury resort in Colorado is getting a lot attention online. River Run in Granby proudly offers everything from basic tent camping to “glamping” in private mountain cottages with world-class amenities.

Amenities include:

  • Summit Bar & Grill
  • Glacier Lanes Mini Bowling Alley
  • Apex Arcade
  • Headwaters Tavern
  • Elk Ridge Ballroom
  • Sport court complex
  • Playground
  • Pool and three Jacuzzi Spas
  • Massage and spa services
  • Trading Post General Store
  • Amphitheater

You can bring your RV, or rent a Conestoga wagon or Airstream trailer, or choose from several luxurious mountain cottages.

