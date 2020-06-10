Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – There are still piles of tree branches around the Denver metro area after the derecho windstorm that blew through over the weekend. Brighton was one of the areas with the most damage, and they announced they have a plan for getting things cleaned up.
People are asked to try to cut three limbs and leave them off the sidewalk between the street curb.
Curbside branch pickup was set to start Wednesday and last until Friday for people who live between 1st and 3rd Avenue and from Bromley Lane to 168th.
