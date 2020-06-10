Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A 31-year-old man was killed and a police officer was hurt in a frightening shootout at a light rail station in Englewood on Tuesday night. It happened at the RTD station near West Hampden Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive.
Police first responded to the scene on a report of domestic violence shortly before 9 p.m. When they arrived they found the man on the south side of the station. He was allegedly pointing a gun at a victim. When police made contact they say the man started firing his weapon and they fired back.
The man died at the scene and the police officer was taken to the hospital. That officer’s condition had not been released by daybreak on Wednesday.