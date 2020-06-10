DENVER (CBS4) – With many businesses reopening, Coloradans with cabin fever finally have some options to play out their weekends. Movie fans can head over to the Denver Mart Drive-In now through Labor Day weekend – and tickets sell out fast!

Denver Mart’s general manager, Misty Flachman, joined CBSN Denver to share how the drive-in is operating to keep visitors and employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are following all the guidelines Tri-County set out for us,” Flachman told CBSN Denver’s Kelly Werthmann. “We are at 50 percent capacity just like everybody else, so we park every other space. Right now we are restricted to in-car viewing, so people are not allowed to sit outside their cars.”

Flachman also explained all staff are wearing masks and gloves, and all transactions are “touchless.” Tickets can only be purchased online.

“We used to be able to provide ticket sales at the gate using credit cards and cash, and that is no longer,” she said.

Restrooms are available to guests, and masks are required once visitors leave their car space and enter the building. Flachman said the restrooms are cleaned every 15 minutes.

The drive-in opened Memorial Day weekend, which Flachman said is the facility’s typical opening date. Yet when the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect and most businesses were forced to close their doors, she wasn’t sure if opening would happen on time this year.

“However, we didn’t know we were going to get to open until about four days prior,” Flachman said. “Getting our staff trained and making sure they were aware of all the things they have to do was probably the trickiest part. Everything else went smoothly.”

More than movies, this year the Denver Mart Drive-In has played host for many graduation celebrations.

“We’ve done non-stop events since we opened,” Flachman explained. “We’ve had the opening weekend of the drive-in followed by Monday through Thursday graduation times. The high schools have created their own videos, but we reformat them so they look great on the big screen. They’re able to come and enjoy their graduation celebration in the very non-traditional capacity.”

The drive-in theater is also offering double features. Flachman encourages families attending the theater to keep in mind gates open at 8:00pm, but movies don’t begin until sundown – around 8:45pm. That can turn into a very late night as the second film may not end until well after midnight.

“We are family friendly, so that’s a late night for those kiddos,” Flachman said. “But a lot of them are up to the task when they know they get to come out to the drive-in. People are being very compliant [with the new rules] and are just getting out enjoying the Colorado weather and getting to see some great movies.”

For show times and ticket information, visit: https://denvermartdrivein.com/