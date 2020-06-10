DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver city attorney is dismissing 320 curfew-only violations from the protests in downtown Denver. That applies only to those cited for violating the curfew and not any other crimes.

Those who were cited with curfew violations during that Denver curfew period will have the chance to participate in a forum with Denver police. The protests expired on June 5 after being in place for nearly a week.

“We recognize the profound value of peaceful protest, especially now. We are dismissing the curfew violations as part of a non-punitive, restorative approach outside of the Court system,” City Attorney Kristin M. Bronson said in a statement. “While I very much hope that there is never a future need for another curfew in Denver, if one is ever imposed, in whatever circumstances, it will be important that our residents take it seriously and comply with it. We support all First Amendment-based protests, but we could not support the violent, destructive behavior that occurred in the early days of the protests. The City was required to institute the curfew to mitigate risk to life and property. I am hopeful that by dismissing the charges and opening another forum for dialogue between the community, law enforcement and the City, we can listen and learn from each other.”