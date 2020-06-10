Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Starting Thursday, June 11, the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms in Jefferson County will reopen to the public. This follows the York location’s reopening on May 22.
Visitors are asked to understand the farm has new rules: online reservations, required face coverings for all visitors, and limited access to buildings.
Officials say restrooms will be open, but other areas like the Children’s Play Area remains closed.
There will also be limited capacity and timed tickets. Tickets will not be sold onsite.