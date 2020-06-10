DENVER (CBS4) – The unusual June storm that brought accumulating snow to the mountains, widespread rain to lower elevations, and damaging wind to several areas has finally departed Colorado. In its wake will be sunny skies and a big warming trend.
Temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the upper 70s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is below normal for the second week in June but considerably warmer than Tuesday. Most mountain areas will reach into the 50s and 60s causing much of the remaining snow from Monday night to melt.
The large storm system responsible for the rough weather that stretched over four days was moving farther away from Colorado Wednesday morning.
The storm was in Missouri and is being followed by a large area of high pressure that will bring sunny and completely dry weather to Colorado for the next couple of days. As the high builds over the state, warm weather originating in southern California and Arizona will move northeast. Highs should reach 90 degrees in Denver on Friday.
Then temperatures will stay very warm through next week with highs within a few degrees of 90 for at least 7 consecutive days.