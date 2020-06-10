DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado House of Representatives passed a bill which would make it harder for Coloradans to opt out of required vaccines. SB 20-163 passed its third reading on Wednesday.
The bill passed 40-24.
Bill sponsors, Democratic Reps. Kyle Mullica and Dylan Roberts and Democratic Sen. Julie Gonzales and Republican Sen. Kevin Priola, say they designed the bill to get more children fully vaccinated by the time they start kindergarten.
They want to do so by encouraging those who do not vaccinate, but who have no objections to vaccinations, to immunize their children.
The lawmakers cite low immunization rates in the state compared to the country.
Parents who choose not to vaccinate their children, under the bill, will have to present an exemption form signed by a valid medical provider, or submit a confirmation form stating they took an online class about vaccinations before their child starts school.
Also under the bill, immunizing health care providers would need to use the state’s Colorado Immunization Information System data system. They do not face a regulatory sanction if they do not comply.