AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed at 9 Mile RTD Station on Wednesday afternoon. Police took one woman into custody.

The woman was listed in stable condition but no other details were given by investigators. The stabbing happened at 3:15 p.m.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing at the station.

