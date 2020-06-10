Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed at 9 Mile RTD Station on Wednesday afternoon. Police took one woman into custody.
#APDAlert Investigating a stabbing at 9 Mile RTD Station. At 3:15 pm Officers responded to a report of a stabbing. 1 adult female victim transported to the hospital, stable condition. 1 adult female in custody. Detectives investigating. No further at this time. pic.twitter.com/1Eh6pC1WmA
— Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 10, 2020
The woman was listed in stable condition but no other details were given by investigators. The stabbing happened at 3:15 p.m.
It is unclear what led up to the stabbing at the station.