AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian — and left the scene. Police say the man was hit at East 6th Avenue and North Peoria Street around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The pedestrian was transported to University hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A witness on scene said the man was hit by a blue four-door sedan. The witness was able to get a description of the driver, but police have not provided any details about the suspect.

The victim’s information is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

