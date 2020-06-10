Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian — and left the scene. Police say the man was hit at East 6th Avenue and North Peoria Street around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
The pedestrian was transported to University hospital where he later died from his injuries.
A witness on scene said the man was hit by a blue four-door sedan. The witness was able to get a description of the driver, but police have not provided any details about the suspect.
The victim’s information is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.