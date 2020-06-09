GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Police say William Jokay-Sziligji had just rammed a police cruiser with a stolen SUV when he sped through a red light and crashed into another car, killing both men inside. Police said Jokay-Szilagji was going 105 miles per hour just seconds before he ran the red light at West Alameda Parkway and South Kipling Parkway on May 19, 2019.
The crash killed 26-year-old Jacob Bowen and 30-year-old Jesse Edmonds from Kansas. The pair had just arrived in Colorado on vacation and were less than three miles from the home of the friend they were here to visit. Two women in the SUV with Jokay-Szilagji suffered massive injuries.
Police said they found 4.5 grams of meth in the car — and that Jokay-Szilagji had injected the drug earlier that evening. Police also found a rifle, multiple wallets, credit cards, and a tactical vest stolen in a home burglary in the days before the crash.
In February, Jokay-Szilagji was found guilty of 24 counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of drugs; two counts of vehicular homicide — reckless driving; vehicular eluding causing death; aggravated motor vehicular theft; and possession of a controlled substance.
Jokay-Szilagji appeared remotely today in Jefferson County District Court and was sentenced to 158 years in prison.