EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for a 3-year-old missing boy continues in Eagle County but the weather may have impacted the ability for volunteers to search. Sebastian Castro disappeared last Friday.
On Tuesday, a dog team searched for the little boy but no other land searches were planned with volunteers because of overnight snow and rain.
More than 600 people from the community combed the area over the weekend. On Monday, they concentrated on a section of the Eagle River.
An article of clothing was spotted there on Sunday along with the phone he was carrying.
His family says he responds to children’s songs, animal noise and colorful items. They add he may not be comfortable with adults he does not know.
Volunteers have been asked to sign up online before helping crews.