COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The El Paso County Health Department is asking for anyone who came into contact with a baby raccoon inside a Petco store in Colorado Springs to contact them. It’s unclear whether the raccoon may have had rabies.
Someone brought the animal into the location of 19th and Uintah between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The raccoon hasn’t been located and it is unknown if the animal had rabies.
The health department says preventative vaccinations are available if you came into contact with the raccoon.