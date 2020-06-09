CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– The Stapleton location of Punch Bowl Social will remain closed, for good. According to the Denver Business Journal, the reason is a dispute with the landlord.

The location was also the company’s headquarters. It opened at the site of the old Stapleton Airport control tower nearly three years ago.

Punch Bowl Social closed all locations nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The chain plans on reopening its flagship location on Broadway in Denver but not under the current Colorado COVID-19 guidelines for restaurants that restrict the number of customers.

