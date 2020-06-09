



Protests outside the State Capitol building for the last couple weeks may change police response forever in Colorado. A bill making sweeping reforms for police departments statewide passed the Senate with only one “no” vote after a dozen amendments.

Under the amended measure, officers can only use deadly force in felony situations where there is a substantial and imminent risk that the person will seriously hurt or kill someone or has already hurt or killed someone.

Chokeholds are banned. Every officer in the state has to wear a body camera by 2023, and the footage must be made public within 21 days. They also have to report anytime they stop someone on suspicion of a crime as well as the person’s race, gender and ethnicity.

Officers who see their partner do something wrong are required to intervene and report it. The bill makes it easier to hold an officer personally liable for damages up to $25,000.

Initially, it didn’t include state patrol. It does now. Bill sponsor, Rep. Leslie Herod, has carried similar bills in previous years that have failed.

“Change happened from outside with the people, the massive amount of people, who are protesting and demanding change right now in Colorado and across the country. I think they struck a cord in the hearts and minds of some folks who might have been a bit older to this issue before.”

Among those who voted for the bill is former Weld County Sheriff, Sen. John Cooke.

“I think people are calling for change and accountability, and I support that. I think law enforcement supports that. We heard that in committees that they are not afraid of accountability, and they want it,” he said. “I think it builds faith and trust with the public.”

The bill also has a provision dealing with police interaction with protesters. It says officers must give warning before using tear gas on protesters and cannot use rubber bullets, or other non-lethal methods, indiscriminately.

The bill now heads to the House where it is expected to get easy passage.