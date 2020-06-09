CBSN DenverWatch Now
MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Employees at a Phillips 66 gas station in Morrison helped police stop a credit card skimming operation. Police say the employees found six skimmers inside the gas pumps.

The device gains access to consumer’s debit or credit card information when they insert it into the pump. The information is then sold and/or used for fraudulent purposes.

It is unclear if anyone used the pumps while the skimmers were in place.

Police say it’s important for a consumer to check the machine to see if its been tampered with. Consumers can also set up fraud alerts through their banking institution.

They say using cards with a CHIP can help protect consumers from this type of identity theft.

