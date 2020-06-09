CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Englewood News, Englewood Police Department, Officer-Involved Shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – An Englewood police officer was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the RTD light rail station near West Hampden Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive. The officer was taken to Swedish Medical Center for treatment. Their condition has not been released.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

