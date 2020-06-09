Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – An Englewood police officer was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the RTD light rail station near West Hampden Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive. The officer was taken to Swedish Medical Center for treatment. Their condition has not been released.
Englewood Police is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Englewood RTD Light Rail Station. One officer was injured during the incident. Media staging is Englewood Parkway and South Inca Street.
— Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) June 10, 2020
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.