ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man suspected of killing a woman in Arvada has been caught and arrested in Arizona. Donovan Walsh was wanted in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Alicia Banks-Newton.
Police performed a welfare check on her at a home on West 67th Avenue in Arvada last Friday. Officers didn’t find her there, but say they found concerning physical evidence. They did not clarify if her body has been found.
“Arvada Police received information from family members of Alicia’s ex-boyfriend, Donovan Walsh age 43, stating he was involved in her death,” investigators stated.
On Sunday, Arvada Police Detectives requested and received an arrest warrant for Walsh for first degree murder, evidence tampering and domestic violence.
The Arvada Police Department says Walsh was found in the area of Globe, Arizona and was taken into custody without incident.