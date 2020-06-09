Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — There is now a $7,500 reward for information about the attack that killed Alex Anderson. Anderson was found at 2828 N. Zuni St. at 6 a.m. on May 22. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Investigators say Anderson was in the area of West 32nd Avenue and North Zuni Street throughout the day and evening of May 21 into May 22.
He was seen on surveillance video on May 21, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and gray or blue athletic shoes.
“If anyone recognizes Mr. Anderson from the photos above or saw Mr. Anderson in the area mentioned above or has information, please contact Crime Stoppers or call 911,” officials stated.
The reward will be available until Dec. 2.