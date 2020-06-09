DENVER (CBS4) – One day after reporting the largest day-to-day increase of Coronavirus hospitalizations since the peak of the virus in mid-April, the Colorado Hospital Association is now walking back the rise. The agency says a data entry error led to the appearance of an increase.
Unfortunately, there was a data entry error yesterday that made it appear that Colorado hospitals had a one-day increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations,” The Colorado Hospital Association said in a statement to CBS4. “This error has been corrected in today’s data, and we continue to see a gradual decline in hospitalizations for COVID-19. CHA, Colorado hospitals and CDPHE continue to monitor this data carefully to identify potential discrepancies like this, as well as to quickly identify potential changes in trends.”
92% of hospitals in the state reported discharge data. That’s up from 64% on Sunday and 86% on Monday. Currently, 180 people in Colorado are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of facilities anticipating a potential staff shortage remained steady at 4, and the number of facilities expecting a shortage of PPE is zero.
The three-day moving average of new cases in the state continues to call, after a brief rise last week. As of Monday, the moving average is 176 new daily cases. 28,183 people have been diagnosed with the disease in 60 Colorado counties. 1,292 people have died as a direct result of COVID-19. 4,859 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
You can check the latest data from the state here.
