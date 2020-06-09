



– Gov. Jared Polis gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado during a news conference on Tuesday. He discussed hospitalizations and long-term care facility visitation.

Polis clarified some data that was released this week. On Monday, hospitalizations had risen by 25 but the Colorado Hospital Association confirms there was an error and that number is actually down.

There is a decrease in the number of people in hospitals across Colorado for COVID-19, with 180 hospitalized. More than 1,300 people in Colorado have died due to coronavirus. A total of 28,347 cases have been confirmed in Colorado.

While Polis addressed the downward trend of hospitalizations over the past few weeks, he added that this isn’t the time to let our guard down.

“The first wave isn’t over. Coronavirus is here, coronavirus is not going away. The minute we let down our guard, the minute we are not vigilant, it will have a resurgence of cases and that’s why we need to continue to stay 6-feet away from others where we can, to wear masks in public, and why people over the age of 65 should take additional precautions,” said Polis.

