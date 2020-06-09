Comments
(CBS4) – Many Colordans woke up to snow on Tuesday. A storm dropped snow onto the high country including Frisco, Winter Park, Loveland, Cameron Pass and Fremont Pass.
Some areas above 10,000 feet saw more than six inches. Visitors from Texas and Arizona camping say they expected the chilly temperatures, but were still surprised to see snow.
“We saw there was going to be some colder weather, but did not expect to wake up to this,” said Chuck Lowe from Arizona.
Some residents from Denver drove up just to take it all in.
“This is beautiful It’s June. We woke up at 4 a.m. and said ‘let’s go!’ It’s beautiful,” said Kelly Kirchmar-Hager.