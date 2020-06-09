DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some parts of Colorado will see Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters over Chatfield Reservoir this week.
A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook from the 2nd Battalion, 135th General Support Aviation, Colorado Army National Guard, departs Chatfield Reservoir in Littleton, Colo., April 5, 2014. The Colorado National Guard has just completed a civil-military aerial water bucket training exercise in order to help prepare authorities for the state’s wildfire season. (credit: U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2d Lt. Cheresa D. Theiral)
The Colorado Army National Guard will be conducting water bucket training to get ready for fire season.
A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook and crew from the 2nd Battalion, 135th General Support Aviation, Colorado Army National Guard, perform 2,000-gallon water bucket drops at Chatfield Reservoir in Littleton, Colo., April 5, 2014. The Colorado National Guard is participating in civil-military aerial water bucket training exercise with the City of Boulder Fire-Rescue’s Wildland Division in order to help prepare authorities for the state’s wildfire season. (credit: U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2d Lt. Cheresa D. Theiral)
Helicopters will be picking up water from the reservoir. Then they’ll drop the water on simulated fire sites nearby.
The training is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday.