BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The owners of The Med, Brasserie Ten Ten, and Via Perla in Boulder announced this week that they will not be reopening the three restaurants. The Med has been open for 27 years.
“With the new economic pressures that the hospitality industry is now facing, we simply cannot continue to run and operate our restaurants with the level of quality and service that we are committed to providing, and that our guests have rightly come to expect,” the owners, Joe and Peggy Romano, stated in a message to the community.
“Today is bittersweet for us, because although it is sad and poignant, it is also a time to celebrate the deep joy and happiness that our restaurants have brought to us, and to you, the people of Boulder,” the Romanos stated. “The fun we have had over the years has made it all worthwhile, and the memories and laughter will live on in us forever.”
The three restaurants closed indefinitely on March 16, because of the coronavirus.