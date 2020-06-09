AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) -The Aurora Police Department held a public meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss policing policies. This comes as city council members call for an independent investigation into the death of Elijah McClain of Aurora.
The Aurora Interim Police Chief announced officers can no longer use carotid control hold, must give warnings before shooting, and officers must intervene if they witness an officer using excessive force.
McClain, 23, died last August after a confrontation with police. They tackled him, put him in a chokehold and gave him ketamine, a sedative, following a report of a suspicious person in the area.
McClain was walking with a mask on and groceries in his hand.
The officers were found to not have violated APD policies. City Manager Jim Twombly says the city is now conducting an audit of body cameras.