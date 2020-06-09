Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Flooding forced the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office headquarters to close for the day on Tuesday. Strong wind and rain caused damage to the roof and the interior of the building.
Ceiling tiles collapsed, walls buckled and employees were met with standing water in the lobby.
Crews have worked on removing the water throughout the day. They will dry and dehumidify the building as contractors repair the roof.
The sheriff’s office says the building is closed until further notice. The public can do business online.