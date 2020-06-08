Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to the Prospector Fire burning west of the Clear Creek Ranger District’s Office. Smoke is visible from Interstate 70.
The fire is estimated at 1-to-2 acres. Evergreen Fire crews were dispatched to the fire burning near CO Highway 103 and I-70.
What started the fire is being investigated.
