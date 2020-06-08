DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver City Council is calling for an independent review of the Use of Force policy and its implementation at George Floyd death protests. The council said there have been “numerous complaints” about DPD tactics at those events.
The council is asking the independent monitor, Nick Mitchell, to focus on DPD’s use of riot gear, chemical agents, “rubber bullets” and other crowd control practices.
RELATED: Denver Police Fire Tear Gas, Foam Projectiles At Protesters
The Denver Police Department debuted a new Use of Force policy in 2018 that was designed to increase public trust and improve officer safety.
“Just because an officer can use force, doesn’t mean an officer should use force,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.
The city council letter was sent to the independent monitor, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Executive Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson. An official with the Denver Police Department said Pazen and Robinson “acknowledge and support” calls to review the use of force policy from Denver City Council.
You can read the full letter here.
RELATED: All Chokeholds Now Banned Within Denver Police Department
RELATED: ‘It’s Worth Fighting For’: Denver Police Chief Marches With Peaceful Protesters