ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will close Monday due to incoming rain and snow. Weather experts expect the rain to turn into snow at around 5 p.m.
The road will close at 6 p.m. Officials will decide whether to reopen the road on Tuesday, but it’s not clear if it will be reopened.
The road opened last Thursday following a phased reopening at the park. The Alpine Visitor Center won’t be opening until the end of June.
CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri forecasts an average of 2-4 inches above about 9,000 feet with higher and lower amounts possible. Wind will also be an issue for many across the state.
Get Trail Ridge Road status updates by calling 970-586-1222.