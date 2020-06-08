Comments
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for a 3-year-old missing boy continues in Eagle County. Sebastian Castro disappeared last Friday.
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for a 3-year-old missing boy continues in Eagle County. Sebastian Castro disappeared last Friday.
More than 600 people from the community combed the area over the weekend. On Monday, they concentrated on a section of the Eagle River.
An article of clothing was spotted there on Sunday along with the phone he was carrying.
His family says he responds to children’s songs, animal noise and colorful items. They add he may not be comfortable with adults he does not know.
Volunteers have been asked to sign up online before helping crews.
A vigil is planned for Sebastian at 9 p.m. Monday.