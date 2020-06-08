Comments
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — It has now been four weeks since Suzanne Morphew was last seen. Morphew reportedly went for a bike ride near her home outside of Salida on Mother’s Day and never came home.
There haven’t been any updates from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office regarding her disappearance since May 26 — nearly two weeks ago.
Last month, the sheriff’s office, the FBI and CBI conducted a three-day search at a residential construction site east of Salida. The property owner told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Suzanne’s husband, Barry, laid the dirt at the riverfront property. Officials with the sheriff’s office said they did not make any connection to Suzanne’s case.
At last check, more than 400 calls were made to the tip line.