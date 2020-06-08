Comments
(CBS4) – An assistant wrestling coach at Colorado State University Pueblo was killed in a rafting accident on Friday. It happened in Fremont County in the Royal Gorge area, according to a report by CBS4 partner KKTV.
There are few details out about the tragedy so far, but authorities did say Roumph flipped out of his raft in the Arkansas River and landed on rocks.
Roumph was an assistant wrestling coach as CSU-Pueblo for 12 years.