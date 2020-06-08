



New University Of Colorado Boulder head football coach Karl Dorrell met with the media on Monday via zoom. He touched on several topics including the Buffs’ recent protest and march, the importance of keeping players safe when they return to campus next week and after watching tape of last season and sharing the things he thinks the team can improve on.

On the Buffs protest march: “I think it was a really positive step of us being proactive. We talk as recently as this morning that we want to do something actively at least once a month. Now I’m not saying we’re going to protest, but I want to make for certain that this subject just doesn’t wane as time goes by which a lot of these things tend to do.”

With players returning to campuses across the nation, how important is the next month to determining what the college football season will look like?: “Extremely important because that’s what the NCAA and the conferences are waiting on. How is the process going to work, the implementation of the policies we’ve put on our campuses. Is it going to create a bigger outbreak, is it going to be able to be sustainable, that’s the testing mechanism we’re going through this summer.”

On team’s mindset entering voluntary on-campus workouts: “Since we did miss spring practice, and I am new and the season is almost here, I think there is sense of urgency that our players have kind of embraced about let’s get going. Let’s get ourselves ready to go because the season is right around the corner and we have to make up for a lot of time. I’ve been pleased how they’ve been creating their own initiative of doing those things. They understand they missed a lot of time but with that being said we don’t want to make any excuses either, we don’t want an asterisk on any of the wins this year.”

His impressions of the team after watching last year’s games: There was a lot of good things especially toward the end of the season. I felt like the last four games offensively we were playing smarter. I think our defense was really starting to find themselves a little bit towards the end of the season. They were really playing well towards the latter stretch of the season. What I’ve preached to my team in terms of me evaluating them offensively, defensively and special team last season, is that there are some core things we need to get better at. Fundamentally, both sides of our fronts on offense and defense, we can play a lot better. We didn’t play as well as we could. We can play a lot better football if we can get ourselves to be more fundamentally sound with a more aggressive attitude and just be certain of our role on how we do things.”