DENVER (CBS4) – After a very active weather weekend, we aren’t done just yet. Monday was already a windy day, but that will continue overnight into Tuesday. We’re also in for a round of snow in the high country, and Freeze Warnings in parts of Colorado. There’s a lot going on in the forecast through Tuesday, so let’s get to it!

We’ll start off with the wind, since that was a major part of our weekend weather. A cold front moved through Colorado on Monday, bringing us more wind and a much needed break from the heat we’ve had since last week. The front is gone, but there is an area of low pressure to the west that will quickly move through Colorado overnight. As it does, the wind will continue to gust up to 60 mph for most of eastern Colorado. We have a High Wind Warning for eastern Colorado, including the Denver area, through 6:00 am on Tuesday. Bring in any patio furniture or any item that could blow away tonight!

Not only are we in for wind, but the mountains are also looking at snow through Tuesday morning! A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Tuesday morning for several inches of snow in many areas. Add in some strong wind, it could be a bit tough to travel through some mountain passes through early Tuesday.

While the mountains get snow, the Front Range and plains are in for late night rain that will last through the morning commute for the Denver area. For eastern Colorado, rain is possible through the late morning and very early afternoon. The good news is that this isn’t severe weather. Just a good soaking rain.

Next up, we have a Freeze Warning. Northwestern and southwestern Colorado could see temperatures dip to the upper 20s and low 30s. Make sure to cover your garden, or bring in potted plants if you can. A late freeze like this could do a lot of damage to sensitive plants.

We will still stay windy on Tuesday, but conditions will get a lot better through the day on Tuesday. Our temperatures will drop to the 60s for most of eastern Colorado on Tuesday, putting us well below average. The cool down won’t last for long, it is June after all. We are back to the 80s on Thursday, and could get to the 90s again by Friday.