DENVER (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic’s hit to tax revenues has many school districts looking at where to cut budgets. Denver Public Schools is one of them. The district is trying to figure out how to fill a $65 million hole.

Tiffany Choi, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, is worried where those cuts will come from.

“We really want to make sure that as we make very difficult decisions that we’re really considering the students first. In order to do that we also need to consider the employees who are supplying support,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Choi says the coronavirus pandemic complicates things. Especially when one consideration is limiting classroom sizes when school is back in session.

“We need as many people in the buildings, or as many people working directly with students to help them through this difficult time. And at the same time we’re facing these budget cuts… it’s almost impossible.”

Lynne Valencia-Hernandez is a teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School. She is also on the district’s Budget Advisory Committee.

She worries cuts may affect the teacher’s cost of living increases and payment schedules they went on strike for last year.

“There are 10 proposals that would impact educators and students, and we’re talking about like the elimination of sports, the elimination of transportation or the increase of class size. On the other hand, if you look at the proposed cuts they have submitted to this committee, there are only six that would impact central offices and administrators,” said Valencia-Hernandez.

On Wednesday, the Budget Advisory Committee will choose a final proposal to send to the board of directors. They will then make the final decision.