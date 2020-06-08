



When protests for George Floyd began to organize in Denver, demonstrators were met with force by Denver police officers. Tactics they toned down after several days, but not without bringing the Department under fire itself first.

“Any time an excessive crowd control measure like tear gas and rubber bullets and flash bang grenades and the like, anytime they are used against Denver citizens by Denver police I think it’s incumbent on city council to dig in,” Council Member Paul Kashmann said.

He also chairs the safety committee and with the full support of his fellow council members is calling for an investigation by the Office of Independent Monitor.

“Take a look. Does Denver have the correct use of force policy in place? And if they do, was it properly implemented during the demonstrations?” he asked.

The request comes as complaints against DPD for excessive force continue to build. Through emails, calls and even direct from the council floor.

“The irony of police using excessive force when we are protesting force is not lost on us,” one speaker said addressing the council during public comment.

“When you inflict unnecessary harm on citizens the repercussions need to be swift,” another person said.

“They had no care or concern for the safety of the people out there,” one man said after spending two nights at the Denver protests.

Kashmann believes an investigation is the right step toward accountability.

“I think it’s in everybody’s best interest, including the police department, to know from an independent source how their personnel performed. Do we need better training? Do we need better policy?” he asked.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Executive Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson acknowledge and support calls to review the use of force policy from Denver City Council.

