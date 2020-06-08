(CBS4)- New Denver Broncos defensive lineman Jurrell Casey is getting ready for his first season in the Mile High City. After spending nine years in Tennessee with the Titans, the 30-year-old will get the opportunity to face his old team in the season’s opening week when the teams play on Monday Night Football September 14.

It’s safe to say Casey is ready to face his old squad. Appearing on the Double Coverage podcast with the McCourty twins, Casey blasted his old team for throwing him away “like a piece of trash”.

One of the newest #Broncos with some strong words about his former team. @CBSDenver https://t.co/Le1V38w6YG — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) June 8, 2020

“The part that is so crazy is that you give so much to them. Especially when you come up on free agency and have opportunities to go somewhere else. Especially the way it was going when we were there, 2-14, 3-13,” said Casey. “Those were some rough times. When you’re a loyal guy and you feel like things are going in the right direction and you’re that centerpiece, you got no choice but to fight it through. My mindset was to stick it out and things would get better.

“For us to get to that point to get better and to be a main focus of that and then you just throw me away to the trash like I wasn’t a main block of that … Coming off an injury the year before and playing the whole season for ya’ll,” continued Casey. “No complaints, I did everything you wanted me to do and you throw me like a piece of trash. At the end of the day, none of these businesses are loyal.”

Casey was a five-time Pro Bowl selection in his time with the Titans, earning a four-year $60 million contract extension in 2017. He was traded to the Broncos this offseason in exchange for a seventh round pick.