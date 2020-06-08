BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging people haze bears that come near homes. On Monday, CPW tweeted a video of a bear that wandered onto the deck of a home in west Boulder.
📍 From Pine Brook Hills in west Boulder.
People think young bear cubs are cute & fluffy, but even a young bear like this is dangerous. Especially when it is displaying aggressive behavior like you see in this video. pic.twitter.com/4drxLf8s1T
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 8, 2020
“…even a young bear like this is dangerous. Especially when it is displaying aggressive behavior like you see in this video,” CPW tweeted Monday.
And CPW says they’ve seen another video of this same bear wandering right into a home in the Pine Brook Hill area.
Officials say is very important that you actively haze bears away in situations like this.
“Imagine this bear a year from now when it weighs 200 pounds & can easily break into your home. Taking action the first time something like this happens will help prevent problems down the road – problems for both humans and that bear. The bear will always be the ultimate loser.”
“Bears that become aggressive in their pursuit of an easy meal must often be destroyed,” the CPW website stated. “Every time we’re forced to destroy a bear, it’s not just the bear that loses. We all lose a little piece of the wildness that makes Colorado so special.”
CPW officials say be sure to keep your garage closed, your doors locked and keep your windows closed and locked.
Learn more about black bears on the CPW website.