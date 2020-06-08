CBSN DenverWatch Now
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Goodwill store in Colorado Sprigs was damaged over the weekend after a fire that put out a lot of smoke. People on the southeast side of town said they could see the plumes of smoke for miles.

Donated goods and wooden pallets fueled the flames that sparked about 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We could definitely see it way over the trees when we were back over at the trailer park,” said one witness. “There’s a lot of plastics that are in there obviously and then you have the pallets that are wood.”

The store was evacuated after the fire started. Firefighters say there is smoke damage inside the store but the worst of the damage is behind the store.

