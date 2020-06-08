Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The curfew that was in effect in Colorado Springs over the past several days expired early Monday morning after peaceful weekend protests. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he will not re-institute the curfew unless protests become violent once again.
The curfew went into effect last Wednesday and expired at 5 a.m. Monday. The protests in Colorado Springs over the past week have resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Protests over the weekend remained relatively calm.